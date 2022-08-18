Man robbed while using drive-thru ATM in Tacoma, shot soon after by suspected perpetrator

A 39 year old man was robbed and shot while using an Eastside drive-thru ATM Wednesday late afternoon, Tacoma police said.

The crimes happened around 4:45 p.m. near the 5200 block of Pacific Ave., according to department spokesperson Wendy Haddow. The 39-year-old was in the midst of a transaction when another man ran between the car and the ATM, stealing the man’s wallet in the process.

As the suspected perpetrator ran behind the vehicle, the 39-year-old reversed his car, attempting to pursue him. In response, the other man turned around and shot at the vehicle, grazing the 39-year-old’s stomach. The man’s injuries were not life threatening, according to Haddow.

Officers have not yet identified a suspect. Haddow encourages anyone with knowledge on the incident to contact the department.