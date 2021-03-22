Man robs 69-year-old Asian woman in attack caught on video, California cops say

Summer Lin
·2 min read

A 69-year-old Asian woman was attacked and robbed in Daly City on Thursday afternoon, California police said.

Police said a woman was robbed in Daly City in a residential neighborhood, KRON4 reported. No weapon was used during the attack, which police described as a “strong arm robbery.”

Authorities say they’re still looking for the suspect, according to KRON4, and the woman was injured but not taken to the hospital.

The robbery occurred near Serravista and Norwood avenues around 3:40 p.m., police said, according to KPIX. An investigation of the assault and robbery is ongoing and the suspect has not been publicly identified, according to police.

Surveillance video footage of the attack posted on social media shows a man knocking a woman to the ground and taking multiple items before running away, police said. The woman is then seen getting up and waving her arms for help.

“Over the past weekend we responded to several street type robberies. In each of the cases suspects drove into the area and confronted a female who was walking,” Daly City police tweeted last week. “The suspects took the victims purses or backpacks and fled in the vehicle. We are working on leads. Please be careful.”

A surge in attacks on Asian Americans has been reported across the country during the pandemic.

From March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28, there were 3,800 reports of anti-Asian attacks or racism nationwide, with Asian women making up 68% of those targeted, according to Stop AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islanders) Hate.

