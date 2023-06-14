Man robs Altamonte Springs bank, gets away with undisclosed amount of money, police say

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Altamonte Springs on Tuesday.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank, located at 360 W State Road 436 around 4 p.m.

Police said the suspect walked into the bank, implied he had a gun and a bomb and gave the teller a note demanding money.

According to a news release, the suspect was described as a thin black male, wearing all black, with a black mask and sunglasses.

See a picture of the suspect below:

The suspect fled the bank in a blue vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

If you have information regarding this bank robbery, call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407)339-2441 or dial 911.

