Man robs Applebee’s, hits woman in head with gun, police say

Memphis Police are looking for a man who hit a woman in the head with a gun and robbed Applebee’s.

According to police, a man walked up to a woman while she was taking the trash out of the Applebee’s on Union Ave. around 4 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.

The robber pointed a gun at the woman and demanded money, but the woman refused and ran into the back of the business to lock herself in an office, police said.

The gunman forced his way into the office, took the money and hit the woman in the head with his gun before taking off, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the man is about six-foot and 170 pounds. If you have any idea who this man is, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

