Man robs bank, escapes in big truck, police say

A man is on the run after stealing money from an Arkansas bank and then using a tractor-trailer to make his getaway, according to the Marion Police Department.

Marion Police said a man entered the Regions Bank on Block Street just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

He walked up to the teller, demanded money and loaded the stolen cash into a duffle bag before running off, according to police.

People at the bank told police that the man ran off towards Walnut Street and Manor Street. When Marion Police checked surveillance video from businesses in the area, they said they saw the man get into a blue tractor-trailer on Manor Street and take off.

Officers said they last saw the truck traveling north on the East I-55 Service Road.

If you know who this man is or if you have any information about the big truck that he escaped in, Marion Police want you to call the Marion Police Department-Criminal Investigation Division at 870-739-2101 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

