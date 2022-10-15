Man robs bank using a taser, police still searching for suspect

DeKalb County Police Department is looking for the suspect shown in the photo.

Police said the man is wanted for robbing a bank with a taser. On October 6, around 3 p.m., the suspect went into Citizens Trust Bank at 2727 Panola Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He pulled out a taser and approached three tellers, and told them to put all the money in the bag.

All three tellers handed over $180, each with dye packs.

Police said the suspect then ran off, possibly crossing over Panola Road heading east.

If you have any info on the suspect, please contact Detective Ramclam at 770-482-0309.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



