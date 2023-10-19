Man robs Boise convenience store, leaves with money. Police seek help identifying suspect
Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Boise convenience store Thursday morning.
The suspect was caught on video entering a Jackson’s store at about 8:30 a.m. on the 3000 block of South Vista Avenue, according to the Boise Police Department. He demanded money and obtained “an undisclosed amount of cash” before running east out of the store, a police news release said.
The department said officers and drones are searching the area.
Anyone with information about the robbery suspect can call the Ada County non-emergency dispatch number at 208-377-6790.