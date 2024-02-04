Man robs Boise credit union and gets away. Police want public’s help to find suspect

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who robbed a credit union on Saturday afternoon.

The Boise Police Department said a credit union reported an armed robbery at 1:25 p.m. on the 10000 block of West Fairview Avenue, according to a department news release.

The suspect fled with an “undisclosed amount of cash,” police said. He claimed to have a weapon but never showed one, according to the department.

Photos from the robbery show a man with his face covered.

“The suspect is described as approximately 5’6” to 5’8”, in his mid-20s, with blondish hair, pale skin, and possibly a short beard or stubble,” the department said.

Police are asking anyone who saw or has information about the suspect, as well as anyone who has surveillance video from a nearby home or business, to contact them by calling Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

The robbery was reported Saturday afternoon.

Boise police shared photos taken during the robbery.