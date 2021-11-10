Man robs Broadway convenience store in Bangor

Nov. 10—A man is on the run after robbing a convenience store on Broadway in Bangor early Wednesday morning.

The unknown man entered the convenience store and gas station at 489 Broadway, near the Interstate 95 ramps, about 2:30 a.m., threatened the clerk and demanded she give him money, according to Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash toward the Broadway shopping plaza, but police were unable to find him, Beaulieu said Wednesday morning.

Beaulieu said the man was in his 40s or 50s, had a gray beard and was wearing a dark hoodie and winter camo face mask.

No additional information was available, and the robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Detective Steve Pelletier at the Bangor Police Department.