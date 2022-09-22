Man robs Cordova convenience store, holds clerk at gunpoint, police say

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on an armed robbery suspect.

On Sep. 20 at approximately 12:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery at Berryhill Market on Berryhill Road in Cordova.

An armed man walked into the business, pointed the gun at the clerk, and forced them to open the cash register, police said.

Police also said that the suspect took an undetermined amount of money, before fleeing the business on foot.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants, a white face mask, black sunglasses, white tennis shoes, a red glove on their right hand, and gray/white glove on their left hand.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

You can contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274, or you can also submit a tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

