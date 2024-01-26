Man robs CT gas station before fleeing on bicycle, police say

A gas station in Cromwell was robbed Thursday night by a man who fled on a bicycle, police said.

Officers just after 11 p.m. responded to the Gulf gas station, located at 164 West St., on the report of an armed robbery, according to the Cromwell Police Department.

Police said the lone suspect entered the station and made a threat involving a firearm, demanding money from the cash register. The man left the area on a red BMX-style bicycle, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Police on Friday released photos of the suspect captured by the surveillance system at the gas station.

Anyone with information on his identity has been asked to contact Cromwell police Det. Tolton at 860-635-2256.