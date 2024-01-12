Man robs delivery driver, nearly $10K in liquor stolen: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing a delivery driver of nearly $10,000 in liquor.

Just after 2 p.m., officers responded to the robbery at the Three Star Discount Liquor located at 3305 Third Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, a delivery driver with Athens Distribution Company advised police that he was unloading liquor from the back of the company truck when a man wearing a red hoodie, stone-washed jeans, and red shoes approached him stating, “You know what it is.”

Police say the suspect then entered the back of the truck and implied he was armed with a gun by grabbing at a bulge under his hoodie.

Another suspect reportedly helped the man unload 18 cases of liquor from the truck and into two vehicles. A white 2022 Nissan Armada, which was reported stolen, and a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck with no tag.

A Three Star Discount Liquor employee took a photo of the white Nissan as both cars fled the scene going northbound on South Third Street, police say.

The stolen liquor was valued at $9,471.

The Airways Task Force received a suspicious vehicle call and tracked the white 2022 Nissan Armada to a home in southwest Memphis.

Upon arrival, police say they observed the suspect, identified as Darrell Jones, and two other suspects unloading several cases of liquor from the trunk of the car.

Jones was taken into custody and charged with theft of property from $2,500 to $10,000. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Jan. 17.

All of the liquor was reportedly recovered by MPD.

