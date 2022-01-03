Man Robs East Northport Bank: Police
EAST NORTHPORT, NY — A man robbed an East Northport bank on Monday afternoon, Suffolk police said.
The robber entered Citibank, at 710 Larkfield Road, and handed an employee a note threatening violence and demanding money around 3:45 p.m., police said. The teller complied, and the man ran off, police said.
Police described the man as white and said he was wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt under a dark-colored jacket. He was also wearing a COVID-19 facemask, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
This article originally appeared on the Northport Patch