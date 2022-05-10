Man robs Great Southern Bank on Range Line

May 10—A nan wearing a surgical mask robbed the Great Southern Bank at 1232 S. Range Line Road on Monday and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said in a news release that an alarm triggered at 10:19 a.m. alerted police to the robbery in which a man had entered the bank, threatened the use of a weapon and demanded money.

The robber left on foot, police said. No injuries were reported in the robbery.

The robber was described by police as bald and wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt, sunglasses and a surgical mask. He also appeared to have a bandage on the left side of his neck in a video surveillance photo released by police.