Man robs Horn Lake bank at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Horn Lake Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a bank at gunpoint Friday evening.

Horn Lake Police responded to the Renasant Bank on Goodman Road West just before 5 p.m.

According to police, a man walked into the bank, brandished a gun, and demanded money from several of the bank tellers.

Horn Lake Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174.

