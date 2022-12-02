Man robs local bank with note; Police seek information from public for identity of suspect

The Lewisburg Police Department and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the identity of a man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) social media page.

The robbery occurred at the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street just before 12 p.m. Friday, PCSO said.

The suspect presented a note to the tellers demanding money, PCSO said. He did not present a weapon at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information, or anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 937-456-6262.

The suspect pictured below is a white male with dark hair, about 5′10 and around 160 to 180 pounds, PCSO said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a black jacket, grey hat and glasses.

This is an ongoing investigation, PCSO said. Preble County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting Lewisburg police in the investigation.

Photo courtesy of Preble County Sheriff's Office



