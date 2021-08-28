Man robs Lumberton bank

Aug. 28—LUMBERTON — Police here are investigating the robbery Friday afternoon of BB&T on Pine Street

The robbery occurred at the bank, located at 500 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, about 2:46 p.m. when a masked man entered the building and presented a note, according to the Lumberton Police Department. He demanded money and fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the robbery, according to the LPD.

The man is described as wearing a gray sweat suit and an orange or red mask. He appeared to be an African American male, according to police. He is described as being about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds.

The police department is asking anyone who has information about the person or his whereabouts to contact the Lumberton Police Department Investigative Division at 910-671-3845.