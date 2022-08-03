Man robs Memphis gas station at gunpoint, police say
A man is on the run after robbing a Memphis gas station at gunpoint, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Memphis Police said a man walked into a BP gas station on Lamar Avenue around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 1.
The man pulled out a silver handgun and demanded money, police said.
Surveillance video shows the man walking in with something over his head, walking up to the register, and pointing a gun under the protective glass.
Police said the man took cash and ran off.
The robber is described as being 6-foot-2 and about 180 pounds.
If you have any idea who this man is, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
