Man robs Memphis Quick Check cashier at gunpoint, police say

Frightening moments were caught on camera when a robber pointed a gun at a cashier and demanded money.

Memphis Police said the robbery took place at a Quick Check on Alcy Road around 8:40 p.m. on January 10, 2023.

Security video shows a man dressed in all black, including a black hooded facemask, enter the store and immediately pull out a gun.

The robber can then be seen pointing the gun at someone off-camera.

Memphis Police said that gun was pointed at a cashier and that the robber demanded cash while holding the cashier at gunpoint.

He also stole several packs of cigarettes, police said.

The robber was between 18-25, about 5-foot-11 and 140 pounds, according to Memphis Police.

If you have any idea who this man is, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

