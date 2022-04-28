Man robs Southaven store at gunpoint, police say

A Southaven store was robbed and now a man is on the run, according to Southaven Police.

Police said the man walked into the Marathon Gas Station at Airways and Clarington on Thursday, April 28.

He showed the clerk a silver handgun and demanded money, according to police.

Southaven Police said this man robbed the Marathon Gas Station at Airways and Clarington on Thursday, April 28.

Southaven Police said he then ran off on foot.

If you recognize this man or have any information about where he may be, Southaven Police want you to give them a call at 662-393-8652. You can also email Southaven Police at tips@southaven.org.

