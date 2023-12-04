Man robs store in Alexandria, police search for suspect

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria police said they are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery on Sunday night.

At about 7:20 p.m., officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) responded to the call of an armed robbery at a tobacco mini-mart in the 100 block of West Glebe Road.

A man had pulled out a gun at the store and taken money – a spokesperson for APD said the amount of money was “undisclosed.” He then fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call (703) 746-4444.

