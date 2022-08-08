Man robs SW Florida bank with bomb threat, sheriff’s office says. Have you seen him?

Law enforcement is searching for a man who robbed a bank in southwest Florida with the threat of an explosion on Monday, as well as a second unknown suspect who detectives say drove a getaway vehicle.

The robbery happened just before 2:40 p.m. at a Fifth Third Bank branch located at 11215 U.S. 301 in Parrish, an unincorporated community northwest of Bradenton, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The unknown man walked in and dropped a package on the bank counter along with a note demanding money and a verbal threat to blow up the building, detectives say.

A bank teller then gave the man an unknown amount of cash. The man exited the bank with the money and left a supposed explosive devise behind, the sheriff’s office said. Detective believe he got away in a blue Ford Fusion operated by a second suspect.

The alleged robber was caught on surveillance cameras inside the bank. He was wearing a dark blue shirt, gray shorts, white tennis shoes and a straw hat, and sported a mustache and goatee. He is identified as 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 170 pounds.

No description of the second suspect believed to be driving the Ford was available.

Deputies are searching for the suspects and have requested the public’s help in locating them.

The sheriff’s office bomb squad was at the bank on Monday afternoon examining the device left behind by the suspect to determine if it was a real explosive.

Anyone with information can call the Manatee Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, or report anonymously through Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS. or visit manateecrimestoppers.com.