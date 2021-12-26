Man robs West Point store Christmas morning

Dec. 25—WEST POINT — Police are actively looking for the man who held up a West Point convenience store at gunpoint early Christmas morning.

West Point police say a man entered the Fast Break store on Highway 45 South around 6:15 a.m. Dec. 25. He walked up to the counter with a Faygo drink, setting it and the money on the counter. He then pulled out a handgun and reached over the counter to steal the money from the cash register drawer.

After committing the robbery, he walked away toward Church Hill Road.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers 1-800-530-7151.

