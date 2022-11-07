Man from Rock Hill accused of scalding 3-year-old girl with hot water as form of punishment

A three-year-old girl received second-degree burns this weekend after allegedly being burned by a man as a punishment, police in Rock Hill said Monday.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers met with the girl and her mother after the girl was burned in their Celanese Road apartment on Saturday.

The mother told police that Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie poured hot water on the girl’s chest “as a form of punishment.”

Officers documented the injuries, and the girl was taken to a hospital, where medical responders determined that she had received second-degree burns.

Rock Hill police and the York County Sheriff’s Office found Okorie on Sunday and arrested him on a warrant for unlawful conduct toward a child, which is a felony charge.

>>If you witness or suspect child abuse in South Carolina, you’re urged to report it by calling 1-888-CARE4US or 1-888-227-3487. You can use this link to report an incident online.

