Man rolls car after allegedly hitting impaired driver in Grant County

One driver is facing a DUI while charges are pending for another motorist following a car crash near Quincy in Grant County.

Washington State Patrol says it happened on State Route 28 just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 31-year-old man from Moses Lake was driving eastbound when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit another car’s front bumper. That car then slowed to a stop while the car that allegedly caused the crash rolled over and into the eastbound shoulder.

The 18-year-old man from Brewster who was driving the second is facing charges for DUI, according to officials.

The man who initially crossed over the center line was injured and taken to Harborview. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.












