Man with ‘rosy cheeks’ killed teen in 1960, cops say. They’re trying to identify him

In 1960, a 5-year-old girl watched as a man grabbed her sister, put her into a vehicle and drove off. Now, 63 years later, she’s working with officials to help identify the unknown kidnapper.

Nancy Eagleson was 14 years old when she and her sister Sheryl were walking home on Nov. 13, 1960, in Paulding, Ohio, officials said. It was the last time Sheryl would see Nancy alive.

Sheryl told police a man abducted Nancy and drove off, according to a news release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“This man was seared into the memory of a young girl who survived a heinous crime many years ago,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

The following day, Nancy’s body was found in a wooded area, about eight miles away from where she was abducted. Police say she had been sexually assaulted.

Now, more than six decades later, Sheryl has worked with a forensic artist with Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to remember as much as she can about the man who took her sister.

Sheryl remembered the suspect being an adult white male, with a medium build, but couldn’t estimate his age. She told officials he was wearing “church clothes,” with a tie, overcoat, fedora and black horn-rimmed glasses.

“What stuck out to her were his rosy cheeks,” officials said. She also told police the man was in a dark sedan with a “winged back.”

“I am grateful Sheryl had the opportunity to make a sketch of what she recalls the man’s features looking like nearly 63 years ago,” Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers said. “Sheryl was only 5 years old at the time of Nancy’s abduction, so after 63 years, it’s hard to clearly recall every detail, but she did great! I am hopeful this sketch will resonate with someone and will contact my office with their tip.”

Since Sheryl could not remember all the details, two composite sketches were created by the forensic artist — one without facial features and the second with generic features.

Officials are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 399-3791.

