Man ruled incompetent for trial in Lima hospital attacks

Jul. 21—LIMA — A man who fought with campus police at Lima Memorial Health System, injuring two of the hospital's police officers, has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Cody Chappell, 29, listed in court documents as homeless, was indicted earlier this month by an Allen County grand jury and charged with single counts of felonious assault and assault.

According to court records, on May 11 Chappell was transported to the Lima hospital by officers of the Lima Police Department at his request due to mental illness. He was placed under mental evaluation at the hospital for his own safety and the safety of others and was not permitted to leave.

Chappell did attempt to leave the facility, however, and was stopped by hospital police officer Jesse Meyer. A fight ensued and Chappell stuck his finger in Meyer's eye. Officer Donnie Deckling came to assist and Chappell bit his hand, requiring Deckling to seek treatment in the emergency room. Meyer also was forced to miss time at work due to his injuries.

Prior to Chappell's indictment earlier this month Allen County Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill filed a motion requesting the court to schedule a psychiatric evaluation of his client to determine Chappell's competency to stand trial.

That exam, performed by Dr. Carla Dreyer, took place on July 7 at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio, located in Dayton.

During a competency hearing held Thursday morning in Allen County Common Pleas Court, Judge Jeffrey Reed said a report authored by Dreyer opined that Chappell is currently incompetent to stand trial but could likely be restored to competency after treatment.

Chappell was ordered to be detained at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo for further treatment.