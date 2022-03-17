Man on the run 14 years after 2005 Hampton University stabbing sentenced to 4 years

After Hampton University student Byron Bryant was stabbed in the neck during a July 2005 fight at a downtown Hampton restaurant, his mother received an urgent call from one of his friends.

“B.J.’s been stabbed, and they’re trying to stop the bleeding,” the friend told Cheryl Pitts-Bryant from the hospital. But the efforts were unsuccessful, Pitts-Bryant said, and “my first-born son, my only son and a good, good young man ... bled to death on the operating table.”

The man accused of stabbing Bryant, 18-year-old rising HU sophomore Jihad Amir Ramadan, disappeared following the fight and spent the next 14 years on the lam.

Billboards seeking clues to Ramadan’s whereabouts went up around Hampton Roads. The case was featured on national TV shows. The U.S. Marshals issued a $10,000 reward, and Hampton detectives made numerous trips to New York, where Ramadan is from, to find him.

The fruitless pursuit ended in September 2019, when — out of the blue — Ramadan walked into the Norfolk Police Department with his lawyer and turned himself in.

Ramadan, now 35, was sentenced this week.

Ramadan initially was charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in October. Hampton prosecutors agreed in a plea deal not to ask for more than four years behind bars.

Hampton Circuit Court Judge Michael Gaten handed down that four-year sentence Wednesday, with another six years suspended. The judge said Ramadan will get credit for the nearly 2½ years he’s spent locked up, meaning he’s expected to be released in about 16-18 months.

Assistant Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Phil Bailey told the Daily Press that prosecutors had some issues in the case — including a key witness who changed his story — that made it challenging to take to trial.

Bryant’s mother said she was part of the discussions with prosecutors on the plea agreement, after they told her the murder charge wouldn’t hold up at trial. Four years is what she expected.

“We did the best we could, and nothing is going to bring him back,” Pitts-Bryant said after the hearing. “I’m OK.”

Bryant, a rising HU senior, was killed in the early morning July 17, 2005. That night, Ramadan and about 10 friends — all HU students — showed up at the Bahir Dar, an Ethiopian restaurant on East Queens Way in downtown Hampton. Another group, including Bryant, was at the bar.

David Ifill, who was an HU sophomore at the time of the killing, testified at a 2020 probable cause hearing that when his group walked in, it recognized Bryant’s group as football players with whom they were having problems. Ifill testified that Bryant walked up and took a swing at him but missed, leading to a tussle.

As they fell to the floor, Ifill said, someone stabbed Bryant in the back and neck. Ifill and some of his friends, including Ramadan, then ran out of the restaurant. They fled the region, driving all the way to New York before parting ways. During one of their last interactions, Ifill testified, Ramadan admitted to Ifill’s mother that he stabbed Bryant.

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Bryant’s mother and sister spoke about their loss. Pitts-Bryant, 69, said she “didn’t sleep for 15 years” as Ramadan ran from the law. Kelly Marie Bryant, meanwhile, said the last time she saw her brother was at her high school graduation in Texas in June 2005.

“I never got a chance to grow up with him and text him, call him, email him,” she said through tears. “We did everything together, and now it’s just me. I can’t ask him anything. I just have to figure it out on my own.”

Bryant grew up in Houston, Pitts-Bryant said, attending HU on an academic scholarship and studying business administration. “He wasn’t a gangbanger,” she testified. “He wasn’t that kind of child.”

Instead, Pitts-Bryant said, Bryant was ranked No. 4 in his high school class, played football, took part in the Boy Scouts and other civic groups and was planning to go to law school. He came from an established Texas family, to include doctors, lawyers and decorated football coaches.

“We set goals for our children, and we expected a lot,” she said.

In the nearly 17 years since her son’s death, Pitts-Bryant said, many of his HU friends — now married with children — have kept in touch, calling her “Mama Cheryl.”

Near the end of her testimony, Pitts-Bryant stood up on the witness stand and directly addressed Ramadan.

“I know something about you, and you could have been my son,” she told him, saying she knows it was a “dumb and stupid” decision by a young person. “I’m working on forgiveness. My God says I’ve got to forgive you. I’ve got to. I’ve got to. I’ve got to”

When it was his turn to speak, Ramadan faced Bryant’s family and apologized for his actions.

“I’m sorry for all the pain,” and years of heartache, Ramadan said, adding he wishes there was something he could do to bring Bryant back. “If I could, I would,” he said, adding he’s hopes and prays for the family to “find some peace.”

Though the maximum sentence under law for manslaughter is 10 years, discretionary guidelines for the case ranged from probation to close to six years in prison.

Bailey reminded the judge that he could go above the prosecution recommendation — asking Gaten to “take into consideration” the crime’s emotional impact on Bryant’s family and the 14 years that Ramadan “absconded and ran away from these charges.”

Ramadan’s attorney, James Broccoletti, asked for the low end, noting this was a voluntary manslaughter and not murder charge and that his client had “the deepest and deepest of sympathy” for Bryant’s family.

“He has expressed remorse for everything,” the attorney said. “He thinks about it every day when he wakes up, and every day when he goes to bed.”

Broccoletti said he’s spent many hours talking to Ramadan and gotten to know him.

“He is absolutely dedicated to putting this behind him and and making right with the world,” he said.

Before handing down the sentence, Gaten said he shouldn’t have learned the names of either Bryant or Ramadan as a result of this tragedy, but rather by reading about their life’s accomplishments.

“Words cannot express how tragic this is,” Gaten said. “What is it that we’ve acquiesced to as a society that (this kind of crime) can find its way even to our best and our brightest? ... Something is askew where even our best and our brightest somehow succumb to that.”

As the families traveled home after the hearing, Pitts-Bryant said Ramadan’s sister saw her at the Norfolk airport and walked over, saying she was sorry for the family’s loss.

“I opened up my arms, and I hugged her,” Pitts-Bryant said. “That’s all I ever wanted from them. An acknowledgement that they cared.”

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com