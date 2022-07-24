Man on the run following deadly Sunday morning shooting, MPD says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning near Parkway Commons.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle around 8:30 a.m. That’s near South Parkway East and South Willett Street.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

MPD said they have a suspect and that the man fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories