Man on the run following deadly Sunday morning shooting, MPD says

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning near Parkway Commons.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle around 8:30 a.m. That’s near South Parkway East and South Willett Street.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

MPD said they have a suspect and that the man fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

No arrests have been made.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

