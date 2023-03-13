Man on the run for nearly 6 years arrested for shooting gun in crowded Floyd County bar, police say

A man has been arrested for firing a gun in a crowded Rome bar in 2017.

After six years on the run, Demetrius Hunter was arrested and booked in Floyd County Jail last week.

Police said that on May 28, 2017, Hunter fired a gun at El Patron Bar on Redmond Circle while it was crowded.

Floyd County officials said Hunter placed others in danger.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for information on Hunter’s charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: