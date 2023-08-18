Man run over by car he’s accused of stealing after leading police on chase, AL cops say

An accused car thief tried to evade police only to be run over by the vehicle he was suspected of stealing, police in Alabama say.

The chase unfolded at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, when officers tried to stop a “suspicious” vehicle they learned had been reported stolen in nearby Prichard, according to the Semmes Police Department.

The 44-year-old driver sped away with police in pursuit until officers cornered his car, AL.com reported, citing police.

At one point, the man jumped from the moving vehicle and tried to escape over a fence, authorities said in a news release. He didn’t put it in park, however, causing the car to roll and hit him, police said.

The man suffered a broken leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the release said. An officer was also hit but wasn’t injured, police said.

Police secured warrants for the man they said was already wanted on nine misdemeanor and three felony warrants from at least three agencies, according to the release.

He now faces multiple charges, including receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

McClatchy News is declining to name the suspect because he hasn’t been charged with a violent crime.

Semmes is about 20 miles northwest of downtown Mobile.

Domino’s worker hospitalized after road rage leads to parking lot fight, NJ cops say

20-year-old motorcyclist fleeing cops dies in crash in South Carolina, deputies say

Pregnant mom dies in crash with speeding 16-year-old fleeing cops, Michigan police say