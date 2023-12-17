Man run over and killed by train in Muskogee County

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was hit and killed by a Union Pacific Train Sunday morning in Muskogee County according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP reported that the man is unidentified as of Sunday but that the collision happened just before 10 a.m. near West Cemetery road and North Railroad Street in Oktaha.

That is all of the information provided, OHP said they will update as the investigation continues.

