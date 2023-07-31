Man is run over and killed while walking his dog on the sidewalk, Missouri police say

A Missouri man was walking his dog on the sidewalk when he was struck in a hit-and-run, police said.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department were called to the Overland incident at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, July 29, according to a news release. Someone reported a pedestrian and an animal had been struck.

Officers found an adult man — later identified as Leo Anderson, 57 — lying on the ground and in need of life-saving treatment, police said. His dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis man was rushed to a hospital, police said, but he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled before officers arrived, police said.

An investigation into the fatal hit-and-run is ongoing.

Overland is part of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

