Man run over by monster truck in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after being run over by a monster truck during an event at the Marion County Fairgrounds Saturday night.

At approximately 8 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call that a man, 56, was injured by a monster truck while he was working as part of the safety staff for Monster Truck Wars at the fairground’s coliseum.

The man was taken to Marion General Hospital and then later flown to Grant Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

