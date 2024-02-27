Man run over by monster truck in Ohio
A 56-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after reports that he was run over by a monster truck.
A 56-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after reports that he was run over by a monster truck.
The construction sector is known for its slow embrace of technology. Zacua Ventures has launched its inaugural $56 million fund targeting early-stage construction technology startups, backed by 19 of the construction sector’s biggest corporations. The limited partner group includes Procore, a provider of construction management software; Volvo, a manufacturer of trucks, buses and construction equipment; and sustainable construction materials company Cemex.
Justin Madubuike's 13 sacks tied the franchise record for most sacks by at DT.
Ahead of the NCAA committee’s second and last top-16 reveal on Thursday, Yahoo Sports checked in to assess where last year's Final Four teams are at this season.
The Titans are ready to move forward with Tyjae Spears as their top running back.
Macy's is attempting a turnaround after rejecting a buyout offer earlier this year.
Stocks have lost momentum as investors regroup after the tumultuous run-up last week and as focus sharpens on the health of the US economy.
The recall includes certain Tundra, Tundra hybrids and Lexus LX600 vehicles produced between 2022 and 2024 as well as Sequoia SUVs manufactured last year.
Consumer Reports' 2024 rankings include a shocking number of electrified vehicles at the top, but the bottom five brands have some catching up to do.
Calming an upset baby in a carseat is hard, but Nissan's Iruyo and Baby Iruyo can help.
The Nuggets weathered a 23-point first half from Klay Thompson then rallied for a runaway win.
Clark aired his contract grievances and reportedly has a new deal.
An interview on the podcast "Social Proof" opened up a conversation about what the "bare minimum" is for a healthy relationship.
The Lincoln Mark X concept car never went into production, but if you had your heart set on it, this is your chance to make the sole example your own.
An ongoing cyberattack at U.S. health tech giant Change Healthcare that sparked outages and disruption to hospitals and pharmacies across the U.S. for the past week was caused by ransomware, TechCrunch has learned. A healthcare executive with knowledge of the incident, who was on the call briefed by the company's executives, said the healthcare tech giant attributed the cyberattack to the BlackCat ransomware group. Reuters first reported the news linking the cyberattack to BlackCat, citing two people familiar with the incident.
Damon Arnette has now been arrested several times since the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Last year's flood of running back tags has turned into this year's drought.
Chris Paul hasn’t played since he fractured his hand on Jan. 5.
A Southwest credit card recently helped me save over $600 in airfare. Here’s how the current Southwest Companion Pass limited-time offer can help you do the same.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.