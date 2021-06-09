After man run over in York, SC road dies, potential hit and run investigated, police say

A man found on a York street Wednesday has died in what police are investigating as a fatal hit and run, officials said.

The victim was found on Railroad Avenue after 2 a.m., said Sgt. David Dover of the York Police Department. The victim died later at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, according to Dover.

Police believe the man was run over in the street but have not released other details as the investigation continues.

“Based on the man’s body, we know the victim had been run over,” Dover told The Herald Wednesday morning.

The fatality scene is south of downtown and east of U.S. 321, close to what is known as “The Valley” neighborhood.

Officers are looking for a silver sedan that was seen in the area where the victim was found, Dover said. The sedan left the scene before police arrived around 2:15 a.m., Dover said.

Police were called after someone called 911 about the person in the road, according to police and 911 officials.

The York County multijurisdictional forensics unit also responded to the crime scene, Dover said.

The victim is a Black man believed to be in his 20s, Dover said. The York County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

York is the county seat of York County and has around 9,000 residents. The most recent police-investigated fatality in the city was on May 2 when Thomas Hardin was found dead in his home on Lowry Row west of downtown York.

Check back for updates on this developing story.