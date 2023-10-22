Man on the run after robbing, shooting employees at Gainesville Zaxby's, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man is on the run after he allegedly pointed a gun at several employees at a Zaxby's in Gainesville on Saturday night, according to police.

The armed robbery and shooting incident happened at the fast casual chicken restaurant at 1 NW 10th Ave. around 9 p.m.

A man entered the restaurant and pointed a gun at several employees and fired it before grabbing money and taking off, police said. No employees were injured.

In the search for the suspect, an Alachua Sheriff's Office K-9 helped track to the area indicated by a caller who said a man was walking around carrying a handgun. When law enforcement officers told the man to stop, he fled and fired the gun toward the deputies, according to police. No officers were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

MORE HEADLINES :

The suspect has not been located as of Sunday afternoon. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie with a black and white face covering, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 352-955-1818 or Crimestoppers at 352-372-7867.