Man on the run after robbing, shooting employees at Gainesville Zaxby's, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man is on the run after he allegedly pointed a gun at several employees at a Zaxby's in Gainesville on Saturday night, according to police.
The armed robbery and shooting incident happened at the fast casual chicken restaurant at 1 NW 10th Ave. around 9 p.m.
A man entered the restaurant and pointed a gun at several employees and fired it before grabbing money and taking off, police said. No employees were injured.
In the search for the suspect, an Alachua Sheriff's Office K-9 helped track to the area indicated by a caller who said a man was walking around carrying a handgun. When law enforcement officers told the man to stop, he fled and fired the gun toward the deputies, according to police. No officers were injured.
The suspect has not been located as of Sunday afternoon. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie with a black and white face covering, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 352-955-1818 or Crimestoppers at 352-372-7867.