Man on the run since Oct. 2021 found in hidden compartment under an aquarium in Upper Hill

A man on the run since Oct. 2021 with active arrest warrants was arrested in Upper Hill.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department said 43-year-old Dean Marbury was wanted for probation violation. He was previously convicted of firearms violations, aggravated assault and possession with intent to deliver.

Marbury was charged after a domestic violence situation in Sept. 2021.

Detectives received information that Marbury was at a house on Bryn Mawr Road. They went to the house on Thursday morning and used a second-story window to enter.

Authorities say they found Marbury in a hidden compartment underneath an aquarium.

Marbury was arrested without incident and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

