Man running length of Africa completes longest day

A man running the length of Africa has completed the longest day of the challenge so far.

Russell Cook, from Worthing, West Sussex, had originally planned to complete 360 marathons in 240 days.

After complications with his visas, health scares, geopolitical issues and an armed robbery, the 26-year-old was forced to change his route, extending the challenge.

On day 241, Mr Cook ran 110.12km (68.4 miles) through Ivory Coast, the equivalent of more than two marathons.

On X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Decent shift out there today. Longest run of the mission by some distance.

“Longer days are yet to come. I’m intent on pushing physical limits further than anything I would've previously considered possible of myself during this home stretch. Let's see what happens.”

#ProjectAfrica Day 241: 110km



Total raised for charity so far: £109,721



The extreme challenge began at South Africa's most southerly point on 22 April and will finish at Tunisia's most northerly point.

In June, Mr Cook and his team had cameras, phones, cash and passports stolen in an armed robbery in Angola.

Mr Cook, nicknamed "Hardest Geezer", had originally aimed to cover 14,500km (9,320 miles) during the challenge, crossing 16 borders and going through cities, rainforests and the Sahara Desert.

Due to the added complications, he now has about 6,400km (3,976 miles) left to run.

He has vowed not to cut his hair or trim his beard until he has completed the challenge.

Before the challenge, the ultrarunner said he had no fears about the challenge, having previously run from Asia to London in 2019 - completing 71 marathons in 66 days through 11 countries.

The challenge is in aid of The Running Charity and Water Aid.

