Man running length of Africa pauses after robbery

A man running the length of Africa has been forced to pause his challenge after he was robbed at gunpoint.

Russell Cook, from Worthing, West Sussex, was attempting to complete 360 marathons in 240 days.

Last month, the 26-year-old and his team had cameras, phones, cash and passports stolen in an incident in Angola.

Mr Cook said the challenge was facing a “frustrating” delay of up to two weeks until the group can get new visas.

“Most importantly, they took my passport, which had a visa for Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of Congo in it,” he said.

“Logistics in Africa is especially difficult. We were in Luanda for six days trying to get the new visa, sweet talking every man and his dog. But ultimately, we left with our pants pulled firmly down.”

He added: “We can’t go anywhere until we have the visas.”

The extreme challenge began at South Africa's most southerly point on 22 April and will finish at Tunisia's most northerly point.

Mr Cook, nicknamed "Hardest Geezer", aims to cover 9,320 miles (14,500km) during the challenge, crossing 16 borders and going through cities, rainforests and a three-month stretch in the Sahara Desert.

He was on day 77 when the challenge was paused.

Mr Cook said he and his team had driven 2,062km (1,281 miles) back to Windhoek, Namibia, in an attempt to get the visas quicker.

“We have problems, many of them, but we overcome the lot of them out here. The party rolls on,” he added.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.