Man running through neighborhood with knives, threatening people shot, critically injured by citizen

Police say a man who was armed with knives and threatened people in a Gainesville neighborhood was shot and critically injured by a private citizen.

Police said they got a call about a man behaving strangely on Shades Valley Lanes around 7:30 a.m. The caller said the man was possibly having a mental health crisis and was running around the neighborhood with knives.

Before police got there, the man threatened two female EMTs loading a patient, officers said. At that point, a neighbor shot the subject multiple times.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two other people had minor injuries.

Police have not identified the person who shot the suspect or said if he or she is facing any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.