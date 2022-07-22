Man running from officers jumps 60 feet off parking garage, Georgia cops say

A man was hospitalized after jumping 60 feet from a parking structure while running from police, Georgia officials said.

Officers responded to the parking garage just before 3 a.m. on July 22 to a report of vehicle break-ins, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers found three men, who tried to get away in a car but crashed. The driver was arrested immediately, but the two passengers ran away on foot, police said.

One of the men jumped from the garage’s fifth level, falling 60 feet and injuring himself, police said. The other man got away.

Officers took the 20-year-old driver to Fulton County Jail. The 19-year-old who jumped was brought to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to police. He will be taken to jail once he is discharged from the hospital.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault, attempted theft of an auto and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the police department.

Stolen Jeep slams into tree during chase, killing 2 accused carjackers, Texas cops say

Four accused of stealing $50,000 in clothing from lululemon, California police say

Man shot with his own gun trying to stop car burglary at Cheddar’s, Oklahoma police say