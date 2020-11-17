Man running from police on domestic violence call hit by train and killed, police say

A man running from police who were called to investigate a domestic dispute was struck and killed by a train in Miami Shores early Tuesday morning, police said.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Khristopher Welch said when Miami Shores police arrived at a business parking lot at Northeast 90th Street and Sixth Avenue, a man and a woman were inside a vehicle. After speaking with the couple, officers said they noticed “visible marks” on the woman.

But before the man in the vehicle could be taken into custody, he fled west toward the train tracks. It wasn’t clear where the man was struck, but yellow tarp covered what appeared to be body parts on the track two blocks north at 92nd Street, just behind a popular Publix Supermarket.

It also wasn’t clear if the man killed by the train was being chased by police. Welch said he didn’t know if Miami-Dade detectives, who investigate homicide cases in Miami Shores, had spoken to the officers.

“The subject fled from police officers towards the train tracks,” Welch said. “The subject fled after loud commands to stop.”

Miami Shores Police Chief Kevin Lystad referred questions to Miami-Dade police.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. The man had not been identified by late Tuesday morning, though police said he was a 23-year-old male. At noon, Northeast Sixth Avenue and the train tracks remained blocked off by police vehicles from Biscayne Boulevard to just past the Publix at 92nd Street.

It was a busy morning in usually quiet Miami Shores. Even as police investigated the train incident, an officer was seen racing through the Publix parking lot toward Biscayne Boulevard as emergency vehicles raced past with their lights flashing. A security guard at a bank on the boulevard said a pedestrian was struck by a car a block north near the Archdiocese of Miami’s building. There was no word on the person’s condition.

