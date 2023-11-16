Man runs across I-80 in Pinole, arrested for alleged domestic battery

(BCN) — Pinole police arrested a domestic violence suspect Tuesday after he fled from officers and ran across Interstate Highway 80.

Officers were called at 11:45 a.m. to the 1500 block of Fitzgerald Drive for a domestic violence incident involving a male allegedly pushing a female.

When officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot toward I-80, then across all lanes of traffic into the open area behind Safeway.

Officers established a perimeter and were able to safely take the subject into custody with assistance from Hercules police, their drone unit, and a Richmond Police Department K9 unit.

Burglars crash vehicle into Oakland Trader Joe’s store: police

Police identified the subject as Aaron Fletcher, a 26-year-old male out of Vallejo, who had warrants from Benicia police, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, and the CHP, for burglary, evading an officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and other charges.

Fletcher was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of domestic battery and the warrants.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.