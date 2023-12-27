Man runs at authorities with knife before being shot and killed, GBI says

A wanted Georgia man charged authorities with a knife before he was shot and killed, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Dec. 24, police were attempting to arrest murder suspect, 44-year-old John Wayne Siffles of Summerville who was wanted for the death of a woman whose body was found in Chattoogaville earlier that day.

Authorities from the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force, Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, and the Summerville Police Department all executed a search warrant on Siffles’ home on the 400 block of Highland Avenue in Summerville.

When drug agents entered the home, they saw Siffles with a knife, according to the GBI.

Police used a taser on Siffles after he refused to drop the knife, according to officials. He then charged at authorities with the knife when he was shot multiple times, according to the GBI.

Siffles was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI is continuing to investigate this incident.

The woman who died earlier in the day was not identified.

