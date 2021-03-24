Man runs from cops, falls in creek

Mar. 24—GREENUP — A Garrison man arrested on a theft warrant last Friday bailed out of the back of a cop car, hopped a bridge and tried to take off along a creek, according to court records.

The handcuffed suspect, 44-year-old James R. Wolfe, didn't break his stride despite being Tased, records show. Greenup County Sheriff's deputy said he was wearing multiple layers of clothing, preventing the prongs of the Taser from hitting his skin.

Wolfe then jumped off a bridge along Saw Mill Road and ran along the creek, records show.

Then he tripped, a citation states.

A deputy then held him down to prevent him from taking off again, the records state.

In addition to his theft by deception warrant, Wolfe has also been charged with second-degree escape.

Wolfe is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Greenup County Detention Center.

