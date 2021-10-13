Man runs onto I-95, carjacks rig and drives it into traffic, state police say

A man police suspect was on drugs ran onto I-95 in New Haven at rush hour Tuesday, carjacked a tractor trailer, taking control of the rig, and drove into traffic, state police said Wednesday.

Frank Montes-Rivera, 50, of New Haven was arrested after he fought with a state trooper and a retired assistant police chief who happened to be in the area, they said. His charges include robbery by carjacking; second-degree assault; first-degree reckless endangerment.

State police said they received several 911 calls around 5:15 p.m. about a pedestrian running across the highway near Exit 46. A short time later, the man, later identified as Montes-Rivera, assaulted a tractor trailer driver by hitting him repeatedly with a metal thermos, then pushed him out of the cab onto the highway, police said.

Montes-Rivera then drove the rig into traffic, striking 10 vehicles on the highway before stopping against a guardrail, they said.

When Trooper Horatio Hinds arrived and tried to talk to Montes-Rivera from the passenger side of the rig, Montes-Rivera reportedly lunged at him. Hinds then used his Taser, state police said, and Montes-Rivera fell out the driver’s side of the truck onto the highway.

Herbert Johnson, an inspector with the New Haven State’s Attorney’s office and a former assistant police chief in the city, stopped to help Hinds take Montes-Rivera into custody, but Montes-Rivera began to fight them both. The man also tried to disarm Johnson by breaking his holster, state police said.

Johnson was able to release Montes-Rivera’s hand from the gun, police said, and help Hinds arrest him.

Montes-Rivera, who police said appeared to be under the influence of narcotics or other substance, was taken to a local hospital, as were Johnson and the truck driver, both of whom had minor injuries.

Montes-Rivera’s other charges are assault on a public safety officer, interfering with police, breach of peace, disorderly conduct and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, police said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.