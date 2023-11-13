Man runs over 86-year-old father multiple times in bar parking lot, Florida cops say

An 86-year-old man died after being run over multiple times by a pickup truck that his son was driving, according to Florida investigators.

A motive in the death of Thomas McKeown has not been released, “but impairment appears to be a factor in the crash,” the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, in the parking lot of the R Bar in Treasure Island, west of St. Petersburg.

“Thomas McKeown was struck and dragged by a black pickup truck in the parking lot. ... The black pickup truck fled the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival,” the sheriff’s office said. “Thomas McKeown’s son, 61-year-old Mark McKeown, was operating the pickup truck.”

Investigators say “various investigative techniques” revealed the 2019 Dodge Ram was backed into a parking space when Thomas McKeown walked in front of it and “appeared to fall to the ground.”

“The truck then starts to move and runs over McKeown. ... The truck then reverses and moves forward multiple times, running over him each time before leaving the scene,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“Thomas McKeown was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Details of where and when Mark McKeown was arrested were not released. He lives in Highland, Michigan, officials said.

He is “charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death,” officials said.

