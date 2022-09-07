Man runs over girlfriend with truck after verbal argument, police say

MARION TWP. - A 36-year-old man struck his 30-year-old girlfriend with a Dodge Ram Truck on Clivedon Road Saturday morning.

The woman was transported by Livingston County EMS to Sparrow Hospital and is expected to recover.

The driver told deputies he was having an argument with his girlfriend and started to drive away. The woman was hanging onto the side of the truck and fell off under the rear tires of the vehicle.

The 36-year-old man was lodged in the Livingston County Jail and faces charges of reckless driving causing serious injury and domestic violence.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were assisted by Livingston County EMS, Howell Area Fire Department and the Michigan State Police.

The incident is still under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit and the Detective Bureau.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517.377.1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: man faces charges after running over girlfriend