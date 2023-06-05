Man runs over two women, then angry mob drags him out of truck, Texas police say

An angry mob beat a man accused of running over two women outside a Houston bar, Texas police told news outlets.

The driver pulled into the parking lot of a bar on Houston’s north side around 1:30 a.m. on June 5, police told WOAI.

He came to give a man a ride, but the two men got into an argument instead, police told KPRC. The driver tried to reverse out of the lot and hit several parked vehicles in the process, then two women, police told the outlet. He continued reversing until he crashed into a utility pole, knocking out power in the area.

Witnesses crowded around the truck, pulled out the driver and started beating him, WOAI reported.

The crowd ran away as police arrived, though one punched an officer and was tased and arrested, police told KTRK. The driver of the truck was also taken into custody.

Investigators believe the driver was intoxicated during the incident, the outlet reported.

The women are hospitalized, with one in critical condition, officials told the station.

The driver is in critical condition, KPRC reported.

